PHOTOS: Northern lights visible over Minnesota, Wisconsin

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — It's been a good year for the Northern Lights in Minnesota.

On Sunday, night owls had another chance to see the aurora borealis dazzle and dance across the evening sky.

KARE 11 meteorologist Jamie Kagol said the lights would have their strongest show to the north, but less cloud cover in the southern portion of Minnesota could also create prime viewing conditions for the northern lights.

Check out some of the incredible images captured by amateur and professional photographers from across Minnesota and Wisconsin, submitted via the KARE 11 app and shared in our Facebook photography group, "That's So Minnesota."

Brian Piersa - Forest Lake, MN

Terresa Thompson - Roberts, WI

Sarah Helmberger - Benson, MN

Kristin Bergstrom Gibbs - Grand Marais, MN

Bjorn Franke - Frontenac State Park

Wildridge Photography - Wild River State Park

The Northern Lights are the result of "electrons colliding with the upper reaches of Earth's atmosphere," according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

At night, rays from the Aurora Borealis can create an arc that stretches from horizon to horizon. Close to midnight, those arcs sway and sometimes can expand to fill the entire sky.

Darker skies make for better viewing conditions.

