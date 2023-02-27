PHOTOS: Vibrant Northern Lights over Minnesota

Check out some of the incredible images of the aurora photographers shared in the KARE 11 "That's So Minnesota" Facebook group

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Night owls across Minnesota were treated to a stunning display of the Northern Lights this weekend.

Photographers shared their images of the vibrant green and purple aurora borealis in our That's So Minnesota Facebook group, from Grand Marais south to Little Falls.

Askov, Minnesota - Jeff Schad

Grand Marais - Kristin Bergstrom Gibbs

Internatioanl Falls - Ben Sunne

Little Falls - Alli Marie

McGregor - Bill Kocken

The Northern Lights are the result of "electrons colliding with the upper reaches of Earth's atmosphere," according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

At night, rays from the Aurora Borealis can create an arc that stretches from horizon to horizon. Close to midnight, those arcs sway and sometimes can expand to fill the entire sky.

Darker skies make for better viewing conditions, according to KARE 11 meteorologist Laura Betker.

For the best chance of seeing the northern lights, get away from the city to a spot that has a clear view of the northern horizon.

