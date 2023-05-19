Northern Lights visible once again in Minnesota

MINNESOTA, USA — The Northern Lights have continued to dazzle Minnesotans across the state this year.
Residents and visitors to the Land of 10,000 Lakes were able to spot the Aurora Borealis once again on Friday night.
KARE 11 Meteorologist Jamie Kagol says the seemingly continuous visibility of the Northern Lights is related to the sun.
"The Sun's solar activity will strengthen this year, so we can look forward to more sunspots, flares and coronal mass ejections which means we are likely to see even more Northern Lights displays going forward," he said.
Check out these photos that were shared to the KARE 11 Facebook group "That's So Minnesota":
Northern Lights (5/19/2023)
