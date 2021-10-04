Northfield police ask for public's help locating missing man

NORTHFIELD, Minn. — Northfield police are asking the public to help find a 71-year-old man who suffers from dementia.
Daryl Budenski was reported missing Sunday after friends said they had not had any contact with him since Sept. 29. Police believe he is walking, as his bike was located at his home and he does not have a vehicle. Authorities say his phone is also off.
Budenski wears glasses and is typically wearing a baseball hat. It is unknown what else he was wearing at the time he left his home.
If you have any information about Budenski's whereabouts, call 911 or the Northfield Police Department at 507-645-4477.