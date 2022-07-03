Northfield police search for missing 6-year-old girl

Police say they have reason to believe that the girl's mother may have been involved in the 6-year-old's disappearance.

NORTHFIELD, Minn — The Rice County Sheriff's Office took to social media on Sunday to ask for the public's help in the search for a 6-year-old girl in Northfield.

According to officials, the Northfield Police Department is searching for 6-year-old Ellie Ragin.

Ellie is about 3'6" tall, weighs roughly 45 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

The sheriff's office says Northfield police were called to an apartment on Maple Brook Court at about 11:50 a.m. Saturday and found the body of a 39-year-old woman, who was presumed to have died from an apparent suicide.

Police now believe that the woman may have been involved in her daughter's disappearance before she died, according to the Rice County Sheriff's Office.

In its announcement, the sheriff's office asked anyone who saw the girl or her mother in the last two weeks to call the Northfield Police Department at 507-645-4477.

Officials added that the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is helping with the investigation into the girl's disappearance.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and this article will be updated when further information is made available.

