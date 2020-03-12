Northfield Public Schools fire employee who allegedly gave melatonin to infant

Melatonin is a hormone the body produces that plays a role in sleep, according to the Mayo Clinic.

NORTHFIELD, Minn. — An employee with the Northfield School District has been fired after being suspected of putting melatonin in the bottle of at least one infant under their care, according to a post on the district's website by Northfield Public Schools Superintendent Matt Hillmann.

The superintendent said the school district learned on Monday that a staff member found small tablets in the infant room of the Early Ventures childcare center at the Northfield Community Education Center.

The district said an investigation immediately began. After speaking with police, district officials suspected the tablets were child-sized doses of melatonin.

"The employee was immediately terminated based on the investigation results," according to the superintendent's post.

Melatonin is a hormone the body produces that plays a role in sleep, according to the Mayo Clinic.

"People commonly use melatonin for sleep disorders, such as insomnia and jet lag," said the Mayo Clinic.

Both Northfield Public Schools policies and Minnesota state guidelines clearly prohibit the administration of any substances without parents' permission.

"We are not aware of any direct impact on the health of any children," the post said.

Dear Northfield Public Schools Families,

Sincerely,

Matt Hillmann, Ed.D.

Superintendent of Schools