Northrop Auditorium, Church Street Garage and Northrop Garage closed until further notice

The University of Minnesota said it was closing three buildings on campus "out of an abundance of caution" following a partial roof collapse.

MINNEAPOLIS — Crews are getting ready to inspect the roof of Northrop Auditorium on the University of Minnesota campus after a partial collapse Wednesday night.

The University's dispatch center received reports of the collapse just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a statement from the U of M. A section on one corner of the roof "had caved in into an attic and utility space."

Northrop, the Church Street Garage and Northrop Garage will be closed until further notice out of "an abundance of caution," according to the U. Structural engineers will assess the damage and safety of the building in coming days, the University of Minnesota said in a statement on its website.

The U of M says all employees were accounted for and no injuries were reported from the incident. The "Physics Force" performances scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 12 have been canceled.

Any questions about upcoming performances can be directed to umntix@umn.edu .

The University of Minnesota noted that event organizers will reach out to update participants as needed.

