Northside nonprofit dedicated to ending homelessness receives $2.5M grant from Bezos Day 1 Fund

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis nonprofit dedicated to helping end homelessness has been awarded a $2.5 million grant from a fund launched by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

North Minneapolis organization, The Link, announced the grant from the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund Tuesday.

“The Link is honored and thrilled to be a recipient of a Day 1 Families Fund grant. The contribution to our organization and community will have a measurable impact by helping us transition many more young families in Minneapolis out of homelessness and into stable housing,” said Beth Holger, CEO of The Link.

Holger went on to say that the grant will also help play a part in breaking the generational cycle of homelessness.

In addition to its mission to end homelessness, The Link works to end sex trafficking, provide crisis intervention and help youth and families overcome the impacts of poverty and social justice. The nonprofit was founded in 1991 by two Black men — former Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jim Marshall and Oscar Reed — to serve at-risk youth on the northside.