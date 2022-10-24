North Minneapolis church buys problem gas station next door

"The problem is a lot of these people don't live in our community," said Bishop Larry Cook. "They come in and do business in the community and don't really care."

MINNEAPOLIS — "We've been around for 24 years," said Bishop Larry Cook. Bishop Cook, with Real Believers Faith Center at the intersection of Fremont and West Broadway in north Minneapolis, is a longtime northsider, which is a community that he holds close to his heart.

"Our goal is to impact the northside, I grew up in the northside," he said.

"There are a lot of success stories here and a lot of hardships," he said. "I didn't want ministry as usual, we need something to empower people."

And now, a longtime goal is becoming a reality. Bishop Cook says he purchased the gas station next door which says serves as the root of a lot of crime and drug issues in the community.

"The problem is a lot of these people don't live in our community," he said. "They come in and do business in the community and don't really care about the community."

This month, Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station, both located just one block away, were officially put on notice for "unlawful public nuisance activity" happening at their properties in violation of Minnesota law.

Recently, bullets pierced the walls of the church.

Bishop Cook and his wife, Dr. Sharon, say they hope the efforts curb recent crime, also impacting other businesses nearby.

"I also have a business affected by recent shootings," said Dr. Sharon Cook. "I had students leaving going with their parents and shots rang out and they had to run back to dance room."

Now, they're taking back control of their block and giving people a safe space to worship, shop and live.

"We have one common goal, to have peace, family and faith," said Dr. Sharon.

"This is my neighborhood and it's going to be that, we're not running, we're not scared, we're excited," said Bishop Cook.

Cook plans to host an event at the gas station on Nov. 1 and is putting together long-term plans for the property.

