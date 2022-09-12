Northstar could suspend service as early as Friday

Metro Transit announced that replacement bus services will be available Sept. 16 should a nationwide work stoppage occur.

Northstar Commuter Rail service says it could be suspending operation as early as Friday should freight railroads and unions fail to reach a deal and a nationwide work stoppage occurs.

Unions representing conductors and engineers are currently negotiating with freight rail companies over attendance and sick leave policies, and should the tens of thousands of workers walk off the job on Friday, the Association of American Railroads estimates that 7,000 trains would be sidelined and the American economy might take a hit of $2 billion per day.

Metro Transit released a statement Wednesday ahead of the potential work stoppage urging customers to "plan ahead and watch for updates," while also announcing their plans should service be suspended.

"Metro Transit is planning to provide replacement bus service on September 16 if commuter rail service is suspended," the statement reads. "Replacement buses, if needed, will depart Northstar stations at the same time as scheduled Northstar rail departures."

If the unions and freight companies fail to reach a deal, Congress could intervene to stop the strike by invoking the Railway Labor Act.

"This weekend is a time for people to cross their fingers," said Dr. David Vang, a professor of finance at the University of St. Thomas. "It would have a huge impact on everything — from getting rid of hazardous waste to getting food, baby formula, all those kind of things. It would be quite substantial."

Amtrak has already canceled some long distance routes nationwide, including the Empire Builder which runs through the Twin Cities.

