'Nothing's stronger than love': Prayer vigil held for Jay Boughton's family

A prayer vigil was held Sunday for Jay Boughton's family. Boughton was driving home Tuesday with his son on Highway 169 when another driver shot and killed him.

NEW HOPE, Minnesota — On what would have been Jay Boughton's 57th birthday, loved ones gathered to pray for his family.

The youth baseball coach from Crystal was driving home Tuesday with his son on Highway 169 near County Road 9 when another driver shot and killed Boughton.

Plymouth Police Chief Erik Fadden said Friday that they believe it was a traffic altercation in which the two vehicles briefly crossed paths and things escalated quickly.

While detectives are focused on the investigation, those at the vigil are using this time to support and pray for Boughton's family.

Dozens of people gathered at Hometown Church in New Hope on Sunday night.

"One of the hard things about this is the injustice of it. Like how could somebody so wonderful like Jay be driving home from a baseball game with his son and get shot and killed?" said Joe Higgins, a close friend of Boughton's who organized the prayer vigil.

While they may not have the answers, Higgins said one thing they can do is be there for Boughton's wife and two kids.

"Kristin is now a widow and the Bible would want us to take care of that family," Higgins said, adding that faith is very important to the family.

Aaron Robinson, Boughton's nephew, attended the vigil and called his uncle a selfless person.

He told stories about Boughton, joking over how conscious he was about money.

"You look around his house, he's got a fork stuck in his window to keep the window closed," Robinson said. "He's got a wheel falling off of his charcoal grill and a leg that's half broken."

Robinson said while Boughton was not one to value possessions, he cherished his relationships with people.

Robinson was celebrating Boughton's birthday on Sunday with family and close friends when he heard about the prayer vigil and decided to attend.

He asked that people keep praying for Boughton's family.

"My aunt, Kris, she feels it. She knows it. We had a conversation a few days ago and she told me how much she feels it. She can't explain it," Robinson said.

Chief Fadden told KARE 11 that detectives have been working throughout the weekend following up on tips and continuing to review evidence as it comes in.

Police are unable to make out the license plates but said the vehicle is a light-colored SUV that is most likely a Ford Expedition, Chevy Tahoe or Suburban. The SUV might also have damage to the driver's side rear bumper.

Crime Stoppers of Minnesota is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest or conviction of the person responsible. Anyone with information can call the tip line at 800-222-8477 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

"When things like this happen — especially in a tragedy like this — we want to hate. My family, we don't hate. We love," Robinson said.