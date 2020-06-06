Police: Minnesota native living in California missing since May 29

Reports say nurse Ashley Lynn Zachman was last seen on May 29 working at Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The Santa Barbara Police Department in California is searching for a nurse and Minnesota native who went missing after leaving work on May 29.

Police said Ashley Lynn Zachman, 36, was last seen working at Cottage Hospital at 5 p.m. She did not show up for her next shift and family and coworkers have not seen or heard from her in over a week.

Her family told police that this is "out-of-character" for Zachman, and she has never shown a pattern of running away or disappearing.

NBC affiliate KSBY reported that Zachman is from Minnesota but now lives in Santa Barbara.

Zachman is 5'5" tall and weighs about 115 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair.

Police released photos of her car, a 2008 White Mazda 3, to the media in hopes of finding her.

Anyone with information about Zachman's whereabouts is asked to contact the Santa Barbara Police Department at (805) 897-2347.

KEYT reported that Cottage Health released the following statement on June 5: