Nurse recovering after being hit by car while attempting to help injured motorcyclist

Nurse Amie Page suffered multiple broken bones in her face, including a fracture of her skull near the eye, along with many bruises.

ANOKA, Minnesota — As a labor and delivery nurse at Mercy Hospital, Amie Page helps people for a living.

"She's the kind of person," her daughter Emma Currie said, "who wants to go above and beyond for everybody."

Early Friday morning, around 6:30 a.m., Page was on her way to work at the hospital when she noticed a troubling situation unfolding at the busy Anoka intersection of Main and Ferry. It appeared that a motorcyclist had been rear-ended by a vehicle, vaulting him onto the trunk of a car in front of him.

Using her nurse instincts, Amie pulled over.

"When my sister saw this, she thought she really wanted to go over there and help," Amie's brother Ryan Meyer said. "She tried crossing the intersection but a car came through and hit her at a pretty good speed."

Verifying the sequence of events, Anoka Police said they were the first agency on scene Friday morning. Both the motorcyclist and Amie were taken to the hospital with various injuries, and both have since been released.

Amie suffered multiple broken bones in her face, including a fracture of her skull near the eye, along with many bruises. She's home now, but cannot work for the foreseeable future.

"She needs to focus on recovering and she doesn't have any temporary disability," daughter Emma said. "So that's why we decided to make the GoFundMe."

That GoFundMe, posted publicly on Saturday, has already passed the halfway point of the family's $10,000 target. "Hospital bills and temporary lack of work will cause a great financial burden for Amie and her family. Each and every dollar and prayer mean the world to us," Emma wrote on the GoFundMe.

"I feel very thankful there are so many friends and family, even strangers on community pages, that have reached out to help," Emma told KARE 11 in an interview. "I'm thankful the motorcyclist is okay, I'm thankful that she's only as hurt as she is, and I think there's definitely an angel there with her helping her out because it could have been much, much worse."

Emma said that her mom coincidentally ended up on the same floor at Mercy Hospital with the injured motorcyclist, and that the two have even become friends after the incident.

Amie will be back working at Mercy Hospital soon enough, but until then, the family will be helping taking care of her at home.

"I think it's going to be hard for her to not want to work herself too hard," Emma said. "We're going to have to tell her to keep it calm for awhile!"

Amie's family said the driver who hit her in Anoka stopped, called 911, and fully cooperated. Anoka Police said no charges will be filed in this incident.

