Nurses hold 'informational picket' outside HCMC

MINNEAPOLIS — Nurses at Hennepin County Medical Center plan to hold an "informational picket" Monday morning.

The picket, said to be the first at HCMC, begins at 7 a.m. It is not a strike and nurses with the Minnesota Nurses Association said work will not be stopped as a result.

Hennepin Healthcare nurses say they're concerned about retention, understaffing, and rising levels of violence against nurses and patients.

The nurses are currently in negotiations with the hospital over wages.

A statement from Hennepin Healthcare reads:

"Peaceful picketing in public places, such as a sidewalk, is a protected First Amendment activity and we support our employees’ right to express themselves."