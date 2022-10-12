NWS: Red Flag Warning issued Thursday for several southwestern Minnesota counties

Thirteen counties in western and southwestern Minnesota are now included in the warning about a high risk of fire.

MINNESOTA, USA — Thirteen southwestern Minnesota counties have been put under a Red Flag Warning by the National Weather Service due to extreme fire risk conditions.

Big Stone, Cottonwood, Jackson, Lac Qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone, Redwood, Rock, Traverse and Yellow Medicine counties are all included in the advisory that starts at noon on Thursday and goes through 7 p.m.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, "A Red Flag Warning means the area is experiencing weather conditions that are ideal for wildfire, including strong winds, warm temperatures and minimal humidity levels."

The DNR asks people living in these counties to refrain from burning in the areas where the Red Flag Warning is in effect.

In addition, people need to make sure that any fires are completely put out before they leave the area.

“Any spark could become a wildfire under Red Flag conditions,” said Allissa Reynolds, DNR wildfire prevention supervisor.

This advisory follows another warning issued in late September, telling residents around Minnesota of the potential fire dangers when using farm or recreational equipment and vehicles.

Paired with severe drought conditions across the state, the DNR warns all residents to use extra caution when operating certain equipment in drought-ridden areas.

You can find more information about current fire risks and other burning restrictions at the DNR website.

Watch more local news: