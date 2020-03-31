Obama admin health policy expert weighs in on Minnesota

Andy Slavitt believes Gov. Walz will be forced to extend stay-at-home order beyond two weeks

EDINA, Minn. — Andy Slavitt, a national health policy expert who was named by President Barack Obama to lead the country's Medicare/Medicaid program, has been a frequent source on cable news regarding the coronavirus.

Slavitt happens to live in Edina, so KARE 11 News asked him specifically about Minnesota, which is on Day-5 of a two-week stay-at-home order.

KARE 11 Reporter Lou Raguse: "How does Minnesota's response compare to the rest of the states in the country?"

Slavitt: "I would say we are probably not at the front. I think the governor's advised by great people. I think he made the best decision he could at the time. I think in retrospect, we will probably wish we would have done it a week or two earlier."

Slavitt has high praise for Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, but he says worries Minnesotans are taking the coronavirus too lightly.

"So I still see kids playing in the park. I don't think our measures have been tough enough. In many parts of the country, they're taking down basketball rims in parks," Slavitt said.

Raguse: "Do you think Governor Walz will extend the stay at home order beyond the two weeks?"

Slavitt: "I think he will. I think he'll have to. I think if you look at data I'm looking at, it would suggest it be at least through the end of April before we see a peak and a decline in new cases."

Slavitt said Minnesota has to lower the transmission rate of the virus before life gets back to normal. He said currently each infected person here spreads COVID-19 to 2 others.

Raguse: "What do the next three or four months look like in Minnesota?"

Slavitt: "You know what, I think this is going to be a tough summer. There won't be as much interaction on the lakes. Highly unlikely they'll be sitting at Twins games. But it's a year. It's one year."

Slavitt warns it's too early to interpret stats such as the current death rate in Minnesota. And he says it will be important to stay vigilant after the cases here peak - to prevent a second spike in the fall.