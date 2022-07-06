Off-duty Anoka County K-9 involved in 'bite incident'

"Our thoughts are with the victim that was injured, and we wish him a speedy recovery."

ISANTI, Minn. — The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says it's reviewing its K-9 program after one of its K-9 officers, Bubba, was involved in a "bite incident" while off-duty in Isanti last Friday.

"Our thoughts are with the victim that was injured, and we wish him a speedy recovery," stated the sheriff's news release. "We certainly understand the concerns that members of the community have and will continue to thoroughly analyze the series of events which occurred in order to make corrections and improvements."

No further details of the bite incident were released, other than the investigation will be handled by the Isanti Police Department.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says it will be reviewing its "K-9 program policies, training, and practices to make sure it is operating at its best and fulfilling our commitments to the community," according to the release.

