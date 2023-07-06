Officer accused of previous misconduct out at MPD

Tyler Timberlake's hiring earlier this year raised questions because of his actions in the arrest of an unarmed Black man in 2020.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The video above originally aired in April 2023.

KARE 11 has confirmed that the Minneapolis Police Department has parted ways with an officer whose controversial hiring raised questions earlier this year.

Tyler Timberlake was no longer employed by MPD as of July 5, though the reason for his departure was not made public.

Timberlake was previously charged with three misdemeanor counts of assault and battery in 2020, for an arrest he made as an officer in Fairfax County, Virginia. Body camera video of the arrest, which happened just days after the murder of George Floyd, showed Timberlake tasing an unarmed Black man twice, striking him on the head, and placing his knee on the man's back. The video caused a national outcry; however, a Fairfax County jury later found Timberlake not guilty in 2022.

Despite Timberlake’s acquittal, MPD Chief Brian O'Hara told KARE11 in April that the body camera video alone immediately raised concerns for him. He added that the incident should have been flagged in the hiring process, and ordered a full investigation into the department's hiring practices.

"The individual in question will not be deployed or serve in a law enforcement capacity in any way until we conclude a full investigation into this matter," O'Hara said in a statement in April. "We will get to the bottom of this and take whatever measures are necessary to ensure we are always hiring officers who meet our standards and that we are ultimately placing only the most qualified and competent police into the service and protection in the City of Minneapolis."

Watch more local news: