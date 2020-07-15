Officer identified in deadly shooting on Mendota Heights Bridge

The Carver County Sheriff's Office sergeant is on standard administrative leave.

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has identified the law enforcement officer involved in Monday's deadly officer-involved shooting on the Mendota Heights Bridge.

The BCA said Carver County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Kurt Schoening is on standard administrative leave after firing his weapon during an alleged hostage situation. Schoening has been a law enforcement officer for nine years.

Investigators said Arlan Kaleb Schultz, 31, of Richfield, died of a gunshot wound.

Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud and Chaska Police Chief Ryan Seibert said in a joint news release on Monday that that the situation began as police investigated a disturbance in Chaska early Monday morning. According to the release, a man was threatening to shoot a woman inside the house, then drove away with the woman in the vehicle. Officers chased the suspect to the Mendota Heights Bridge, where the sergeant eventually shot and killed the man as he continued to hold the woman at gunpoint.

The woman was "emotionally distraught" but not seriously injured, according to the release.