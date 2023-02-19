Sauk Centre house fire rescue captured on police officer's bodycam

A Sauk Centre police officer rescued a woman from a burning home early Sunday morning. The entire rescue was captured on his body camera.

SAUK CENTRE, Minnesota — Sauk Centre Police Officer Eric Grabmeier was the first to arrive on the scene of a house fire. He quickly found out a woman was still inside the home. Grabmeier went in to rescue her, later saying, "Knowing how thick the smoke was and how difficult it was to breathe, we didn't have time to wait."

The entire rescue was captured on Grabmeier's body camera.

On Sunday, just after 1 a.m., emergency crews were dispatched to a house fire on the 700 block of 5th St. S. in Sauk Centre.

Dave and Catherine Dahle told KARE 11 their 14-year-old son, James, happened to be up late when he smelled smoke coming from the basement. He then woke them up. When Grabmeier arrived, he saw heavy smoke coming from the doors and windows of the house. Dave and James told him Catherine was still inside the home.

Grabmeier's bodycam shows him entering a home with very little visibility, screaming, "Get out! Get out! There's a fire!" You can hear Catherine respond with, "I know" as he passes flames. Grabmeier then asks his partner to grab him a fire extinguisher and makes his way farther into the house, using his flashlight to help Catherine spot him.

You can hear Catherine say, "I can't see" as Grabmeier tells dispatch, "I got a fire right here; I've got somebody inside. I'm trying to get them out."

"It's not the first time, I've done this before ... I didn't have any fear at all," Grabmeier said. "Training and instincts take over and, in this case, I knew somebody was inside. My goal was to get that person outside."

Grabmeier said in order to breathe, he needed to crouch while walking through the home. He made it up the stairs where Catherine was waiting on the second floor.

You can hear Grabmeier say, "Grab my back, around my neck" before the video ends. The Sauk Centre Police Department provided KARE 11 with the nearly minute-long clip.

After Grabmeier got Catherine outside, he went back inside to extinguish the part of the fire he could see.

Firefighters and ambulance crews arrived on scene and Grabmeier and his partner were treated. Meanwhile, the Dahles were taken to Sauk Centre Hospital. Catherine had to stay in the hospital overnight to be treated for smoke inhalation. The family was also able to grab their dog and cat. According to Dave, the fire started with a dryer in the basement.

The family is currently staying at a hotel. While they did not want to go on camera for an interview, they told KARE 11 they're thankful for two heroes: James who smelled the fire and woke them up and Officer Grabmeier for his bravery. A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family.

"This isn't a solo effort at all and all of us know that," Grabmeier said. "We can't do this job without each other. Anybody in my position would've done the same thing, I would like to think. It was just me last night."

