Officers who shot, seriously injured man in Coon Rapids identified

COON RAPIDS, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has identified the four officers who fired their weapons at a man they said was armed on March 15.

BCA said the man is still hospitalized in "serious but stable condition."

Four Coon Rapids officers fired their weapons during the call, BCA said in a Friday press release. Two fired less-lethal "beanbag rounds," and two used regular firearms. Each of the officers are currently on administrative leave.

Officer Derek Berggran shot his firearm. He has been in law enforcement for 3 years.

Officer Stephen Beberg discharged his firearm. He has been in law enforcement for 28 years.

Sgt. Micheal Blair fired beanbag rounds with what BCA called a "less lethal shotgun." He has been in law enforcement for 19 years.

Sgt. Adam Jacobson also fired beanbag rounds with a less lethal shotgun. He has been in law enforcement for 15 years.

According to the release, Sergeants Blair and Jacobson have been interviewed by BCA agents. Officers Berggran and Beberg provided written statements.

BCA said according to its preliminary investigation, Coon Rapids police were "responding to a 911 call about a man with mental health issues who had a gun in his waistband."

According to the release, BCA crime scene personnel later found a Sig Sauer P320-M17 pellet gun at the scene. They did not find any other weapons.

BCA said officers first saw the man behind his home, and at one point struck him with beanbag rounds. He walked away through his neighborhood, and BCA said officers "continued to engage with him and again fired beanbag rounds."

At around this time, BCA said Anoka County sheriff’s deputies also arrived. Parts of the situation were captured by dash cameras and deputies' body cameras. BCA said Coon Rapids police officers don't wear body cameras, and no other agencies were at the scene.

At one point, BCA said Berggran and Beberg shot the man. Officers then fired more beanbag rounds, which also hit him.

According to BCA, paramedics treated the man at the scene before he was taken to the hospital.

Earlier this week, Coon Rapids Police Chief Brad Wise spoke about the shooting. He said officers tried to negotiate with the man as they moved through the neighborhood, and that they were "forced" to use their weapons.

"I know the officers showed tremendous restraint and were really desperate to avoid using deadly force," Wise said.

BCA is still investigating. Once the investigation is over, BCA will turn over its findings to the Anoka County Attorney's Office.