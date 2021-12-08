Officials announce COVID protocols for this year's Minnesota State Fair

As of right now, there won't be any mandates in place, but State Fair leaders recommend face coverings for those not fully vaccinated, and anyone in indoor spaces.

ST PAUL, Minn. — We are now less than 2 weeks out from the start of the Great Minnesota Get-Together, and with delta cases surging, there's still a lot of uncertainty about how state fair officials will pull the event off safely.

Health and safety are top of mind for everyone involved in this year's fair, and while there won't be many restrictions, officials are recommending everyone bring a face covering, as they may be required in certain areas of the fairgrounds.

As of right now there won't be any mandates in place, but state fair leaders recommend face coverings for those not fully vaccinated and anyone when indoors -- regardless of vaccination status.

There's also been talk about whether you'll need to prove you're vaccinated, or present a negative COVID test to get into the fair, but that will not be the case.

While all this is welcomed news for some, others will be steering clear of the event.

"Even though we are vaccinated, my nephew is not and there's people in my family who are high risk. It just seems like a risky situation in my personal opinion," said Ana, as she sat with her sister and nephew at the park.

It's a risk Xena Johnson is willing to take, knowing those who make a living on events and gatherings are depending on it.

"Things have actually gotten back to normal now and business has been really busy," said Johnson, Owner of Phancy Face Painting and Party Entertainment.

Making this year's get-together one to remember.

"I feel like living in Minnesota, going to the State Fair is just kind of a tradition that we all kind of cherish," said Collin Beduhn, who lives in Wayzata.

Fair officials say they're watching the COVID numbers closely, and depending on what happens, these policies could change.

Although masks aren't required in the fair, they are required on public transportation, so be sure to bring one if you take the bus.

Face coverings:

At the present time, face coverings are strongly recommended for all who are not fully vaccinated and when indoors regardless of vaccine status.

Also at present, each exhibitor and concessionaire may choose to set their own mask policy for their employees and volunteers.

Any employee who feels more comfortable wearing a mask should feel free to do so, especially indoors.

Please see “Riding Public Transportation” below.

There may be some areas on the fairgrounds where face coverings will be required, including First Aid stations and Care & Assistance.

We recommend that everyone carry a face covering with them in case it’s needed to enter an area where they are required.



Vaccinations:

At the present time, vaccination, proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test will not be required for Minnesota State Fair staff, concessionaires, exhibitors or guests.

The State Fair encourages all who are able and eligible to get vaccinated to do so.

Also at present, each exhibitor and concessionaire may choose to set their own vaccination policy for their employees and volunteers.

If you’d like to get a vaccination at the State Fair, a clinic offering free vaccinations will be open in the North End Event Center. More info at mnstatefair.org/new-this-year/attraction/covid-19-vaccine-clinic/.



What to Do – Symptoms and Exposure:

Everyone is encouraged to self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID, which are: fever, or feeling feverish, cough, shortness of breath, chills, headache, muscle pain, sore throat, fatigue, congestion or runny nose, loss of taste or smell.

Any staff or volunteer who experiences symptoms should not come in to the fair and should let their supervisor know of their absence as soon as possible. If they are at the fair when symptoms occur, they should head home. We encourage being tested for COVID. For testing options, visit the Minnesota Department of Health website at health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/testsites/index.html

If you or an employee or volunteer receives a positive test result, a representative of your concession or exhibit should notify Debbie Edman or Patrick Schoen in the State Fair’s administration and human resources department, at 651-288-4400. We are only asking to be notified; we do not need to know any other identifying information about the person.

Resource for those who are sick or test positive – Minnesota Department of Health: health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/sick.html



Riding Public Transportation:

Under federal law, masks are required for all customers while waiting for or on public transit. This includes Minnesota State Fair Park & Ride buses and lots, Employee Shuttles and any other Metro Transit and Express Bus services. Children under age 2 or anyone with a disability who cannot safely wear a mask for reasons related to the disability are exempt. Rideshare companies and taxi services may have their own policies regarding wearing masks.



More Resources:

You may want to have your health and safety protocols outlined in advance for your staff and volunteers. You may also want to have a plan in place that you and your employees can follow if someone develops symptoms, is exposed to COVID or tests positive.

State Fair Emergency Plan App:

This app contains important information so that State Fair staff, exhibitors, concessionaires and others are better prepared to react responsibly in the event of an emergency. Topics include phone numbers to call; emergency map; lost persons; crimes; severe weather; Grandstand procedures; heat emergency; and more.



To install the web app:

Open a browser on your smartphone, tablet or computer. (Please note that typically Safari is best for an iPhone and Chrome for an Android.)

Go to: bit.ly/msf-emergplan

Click on the “share” icon; click “Add to Home Screen.” On a desktop, you may want to add the app to your Bookmark Toolbar or your Favorites.

Please share this link with all appropriate staff.



To use the app: