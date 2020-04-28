Officials ask for help locating 11-year-old boy in northern Minnesota

According to officials, Isaiah Ringhand was last seen late Tuesday morning wearing blue jeans, a tan Carhartt jacket and camouflage boots.

IRONTON, Minn. — The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance locating an 11-year-old boy from the rural Ironton, Minnesota area.

According to officials, Isaiah Ringhand was last seen late Tuesday morning wearing blue jeans, a tan Carhartt jacket and camouflage boots. Deputies say he was alone at his home the last time he was seen. Isaiah is around 4-feet tall, and weighs roughly 60 pounds.

Crews including K-9, drones, mounted patrol and local firefighter personnel are searching the area around his home.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office at (218) 829-4749.

