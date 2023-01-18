Officials ask for help locating missing 29-year-old White Bear Lake man

David Bigham Jr. is 6-foot-4, 235 pounds and was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — Officials are asking for help locating a missing 29-year-old man who was last seen leaving his White Bear Lake home.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, David Bigham Jr. was reported missing by family on Monday, Jan. 16. They say he left his home on foot, but it's unknown where he was traveling to.

Bigham is 6-foot-4, 235 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He has tattoos on his forearm and hand, and was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

MISSING PERSON ALERT:White Bear Lake PD is requesting the public’s assistance locating David Bigham Jr., 29, 6'4", 235 lbs., blonde hair, blue eyes, forearm tattoos saying “blood makes you related; loyalty makes you family” and a heart tattoo between his thumb and pointer finger. pic.twitter.com/4ORnLoekRj — Minnesota BCA (@MnDPS_BCA) January 18, 2023

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or the White Bear Police Department at 651-429-8511.

