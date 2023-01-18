Officials ask for help locating missing 29-year-old White Bear Lake man

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. — Officials are asking for help locating a missing 29-year-old man who was last seen leaving his White Bear Lake home.
According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, David Bigham Jr. was reported missing by family on Monday, Jan. 16. They say he left his home on foot, but it's unknown where he was traveling to.
Bigham is 6-foot-4, 235 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He has tattoos on his forearm and hand, and was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.
Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or the White Bear Police Department at 651-429-8511.
