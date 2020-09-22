Officials: Body of missing kayaker found in Long Lake

Deputies were called to Long Lake just before 3 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a woman who had fallen out of a kayak and never resurfaced.

NEW BRIGHTON, Minn. — Authorities say a woman's body was recovered on Tuesday from Long Lake in New Brighton.

According to a press release from the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, the body is believed to be a kayaker that had been missing since Saturday afternoon.

Deputies were called to Long Lake just before 3 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a woman who had fallen out of a kayak and never resurfaced. Authorities and two volunteer community organizations—Wings of Hope and Northstar Search and Rescue—assisted in the four-day search.