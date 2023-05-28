x
Officials confirm body recovered from St. Croix River was missing teen

The sheriff's office says several agencies in both Minnesota and Wisconsin had been working to find Sanvig.
Credit: KARE 11
Chisago County Sheriff's Office patch

CENTER CITY, Minn. — The Chisago County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a body that was recently recovered from the St. Croix River was D'Andrea Sanvig. 

The 18-year-old Sanvig fell into the river on April 11, his death has been classified as a drowning, according to a release from the office.

His body was found on Friday, May 26. 

"Over the past month, extensive efforts have been put forth in an attempt to locate D’Andrea. We are grateful his family is able to move towards closure from this situation," said Captain Derek Anklan in a release. 

The sheriff's office says several agencies in both Minnesota and Wisconsin had been working to find Sanvig.

