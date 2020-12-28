Officials encourage safety after several recent incidents involving thin ice

Officials are asking people heading out on the ice, to take precautions, after at least five incidents of people falling through thin ice, just this weekend.

STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. — As temperatures take a dive, eager Minnesotans take to nearby lakes to enjoy a day of ice hockey, skating and fishing.

“With restrictions in place, we are seeing a lot of people that are going out enjoying outdoor activities,” says Sgt. Adam Hoffman with the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office.

“With the up and down temperatures, our ice has been in variable conditions,” says Sgt. Hoffman.

In Stearns County Saturday, Sgt. Hoffman says an ATV with two people fell into Two Rivers Lake in Holding Township.

“Broke through a section of thin ice on the north side of the lake and everyone was able to escape from the ATV,” he says.

There were at least three other incidents of people falling through the ice, including most recently in Todd County, where officials say an ATV and trailer went through ice on a lake near Battle Point.

“The cooler temps that we had around Christmas, we had a thin layer form up there but not really safe for ATV’s,” says Sgt. Hoffman.

And state officials are urging people to practice safety.

“I think the biggest thing people make a mistake on is getting to eager to go out there and catch a couple of fish, and they get out there when the ice is 1 or 2 inches, and that’s when people get in trouble and fall through or bring out vehicles too early,” Garrett Thomas, with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said in an ice safety video posted on You Tube.

The most important thing, says Sgt. Hoffman, is to make sure you're familiar with the lakes and the rivers you're out on this winter.