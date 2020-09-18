Officials identify two victims recovered from small plane crash

Authorities say they're still searching for the third occupant.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Minn. — Officials have released the identities of two of the three occupants from a plane that went missing Sunday night in Washington County.

According to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the Ramsey County Medical Examiner says Larry Schlichting, 60, of Eagan and Lucas Knight, 24, of North Mankato were the two victims recovered.

The airplane was located in a quarry just off the Mississippi River near Grey Cloud Island Township.

