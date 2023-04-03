Officials investigate after report woman 'exited' moving vehicle on highway

EAGLE LAKE, Minn. — A woman was transported by air ambulance Monday morning after she was found on Highway 14 in Eagle Lake.

Blue Earth County deputies were called to the scene just east of Highway 60 after receiving a report around 5:40 a.m. that a woman "exited" a westbound vehicle while it was still moving. A 20-year-old woman was found and transported to a hospital, according to a press release.