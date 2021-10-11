x
Officials investigate deadly Anoka County crash

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 47 near 199th Avenue Northwest.
NOWTHEN, Minn. — Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Nowthen on Wednesday afternoon involving a vehicle and a semi.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred just before 1:30 p.m. on Highway 47 near 199th Avenue Northwest.

Officials say a man driving southbound on Highway 47 crossed over into northbound traffic, colliding with the semi. Both vehicles caught on fire and the man driving in the vehicle that crossed over into oncoming traffic died at the scene, according to authorities. The driver of the semi was uninjured.

