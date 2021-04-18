2 killed in Lowry Tunnel crash Sunday night

MINNEAPOLIS — Authorities are investigating a fatal crash Sunday night in the Lowry Tunnel in Minneapolis.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the fatal crash occurred on westbound Interstate 94.
A BMW with three people inside struck the freeway barrier wall at a high rate of speed, rupturing the fuel tank. The car burst into flames, and came to a rest inside the tunnel.
Police said two people in the car were declared dead at the scene, and a third person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Westbound traffic was closed for "an extended period of time" Sunday night into Monday as officials investigated the crash.
The cause of the accident is under investigation.