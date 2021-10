According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the crash occurred just before 10 p.m. on Highway 100 near Interstate 694.

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — Officials are investigating a fatal crash Saturday night in Highway 100 in Brooklyn Center.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred just before 10 p.m. on Highway 100 near Interstate 694.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the northbound lanes of Highway 100 will be closed for about three hours.

It's unclear the number of people involved in the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.