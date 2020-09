Police say the person died while operating a piece of heavy equipment.

SUPERIOR, Wis. — Officials are investigating a fatal industrial accident at a business Tuesday morning in Superior, Wisconsin.

According to a press release from the Superior Police Department, officers were called to a the business in the South End at about 9:15 a.m. on a report of an accident on the property.

Police say the person died while operating a piece of heavy equipment.

Officials have not identified the business where the accident occurred.

MORE NEWS: Rash of catalytic converter thefts reported in Eagan