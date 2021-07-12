Officials investigate fatal Inver Grove Heights house fire

The Inver Grove Heights Fire Department responded to the fire just before 7:30 a.m. on Dickson Avenue. Officials say a dog also died from the fire.

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. — One person died in a house fire Monday morning in Inver Grove Heights, according to officials.

The Inver Grove Heights Fire Department responded to the fire just before 7:30 a.m. on Dickson Avenue after receiving a report of flames and smoke coming from a window, according to a release.

Officials say when firefighters arrived, they searched the home and found one person dead inside. Officials say a dog also died from the fire.