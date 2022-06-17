Officials investigate grain bin death in southern Minnesota

Officials say they responded to the Crystal Valley Grain Terminal just after 9:15 p.m. Thursday on a report of a trapped employee.

HOPE, Minnesota — Officials say a man died Thursday night after getting trapped inside a grain bin at the Crystal Valley Grain Terminal in Hope, Minnesota.

According to a Steele County Sheriff's Office press release, deputies responded to the grain terminal just after 9:15 p.m. on a report of a trapped employee. Officials say the man, 36-year-old Paul Jasper Frantum of Pemberton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a post on Crystal Valley Cooperative's Facebook page, an official with the company said Frantum "became fully engulfed in a grain bin while loading a train."

"Crystal Valley extends their heartfelt appreciation to the emergency services and volunteers on site. Our deepest condolences go out to the employee's family and friends," the post went on to read.

