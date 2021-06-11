x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Officials investigating fatal crash in Fridley

Authorities responded to a crash just before 12:30 p.m. Saturday near the 5300 block of University Avenue Northeast.
Credit: Minnesota Department of Transportation

FRIDLEY, Minn. — One person is dead after a two-vehicle collision Saturday afternoon in Fridley.

According to the Fridley Police Department, officials responded to a crash near the 5300 block of University Avenue Northeast just before 12:30 p.m. Police say early investigations show that two SUVs were traveling northbound when one of the vehicles made "minor contact" with the other vehicle before drifting off the road and into a nearby pole, killing the driver. The woman driving the other SUV was uninjured.

Police have not released the identities of anyone involved in the crash and are still determining a cause.

MORE NEWS: 1 dead after semi rollover on I-494 in Eden Prairie

MORE NEWS: Astroworld Festival update: 8 confirmed deaths, many others injured during Travis Scott concert

In Other News

MN Christmas Market pop-up showcases homegrown brands, makers