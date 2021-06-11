Officials investigating fatal crash in Fridley

FRIDLEY, Minn. — One person is dead after a two-vehicle collision Saturday afternoon in Fridley.
According to the Fridley Police Department, officials responded to a crash near the 5300 block of University Avenue Northeast just before 12:30 p.m. Police say early investigations show that two SUVs were traveling northbound when one of the vehicles made "minor contact" with the other vehicle before drifting off the road and into a nearby pole, killing the driver. The woman driving the other SUV was uninjured.
Police have not released the identities of anyone involved in the crash and are still determining a cause.