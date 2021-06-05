Officials: Metro Transit officer shoots, injures man suspected of fatally shooting another man

Officials said after witnessing a shooting, a Metro Transit officer shot a suspect in the leg. The BCA is investigating.

MINNEAPOLIS — Investigators said a Metro Transit officer shot and injured a man overnight after seeing him fatally shoot another person.

According to a release from Metro Transit, officers came across a fight at about 2 a.m. in the area of Hennepin Avenue and South Fifth Street in downtown Minneapolis. They said they saw a man shoot another man.

A Metro Transit police officer who engaged the suspect shot him in the leg, officials said in the release.

The man who was shot by the suspect died in the hospital. The man shot in the leg by the officer was also taken to the hospital, where he was treated before being taken to the Hennepin County Detention Center. Police said charges are pending.

The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting. MPD said this is one of three separate homicides in Minneapolis during the early hours of Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the officer's nonfatal shooting of the suspect. This is standard procedure for cases in which officers use force.

The BCA is also investigating after an officer shot and killed a man in Uptown Minneapolis Thursday afternoon.