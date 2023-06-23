Officials: Minneapolis house fire sends 3 to the hospital

The house was deemed uninhabitable and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

MINNEAPOLIS — Three people were transported to a local hospital following a house fire Friday morning in the Powderhorn neighborhood.

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, crews responded to the call around 7 a.m. and found heavy black smoke coming from the first two floors of the home on the 3500 block of Clinton Avenue South. All residents had evacuated by the firefighters' arrival, and the crew extinguished the flames, MFD said in the release.

Red Cross was called for eight residents, including adults and children, according to the release. One firefighter was evaluated at the scene, but was not transported.

The house was deemed uninhabitable and will be boarded up. The cause of the fire is being investigated, according to MFD.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more local news: