Officials offer fire safety tips for this holiday season

LINO LAKES, Minn. — The winter holiday season can be a joyous time for many, but it can also be a dangerous one when it comes to fires.

According to the U.S. Fire Administration, between 2015 and 2019, fire departments responded to an yearly average of 160 home fires that started with Christmas trees.

And it's not only trees. Plenty of decorations can be hazardous if not monitored, e.g. candles, lights.

On Saturday, the Lino Lakes Public Safety Departments partnered with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety — State Fire Marshal and National Fire Sprinkler Association provided some tips to help make your holiday season a safe one:

Never block an exit with a Christmas tree.

Only use non-flammable decorations.

Keep trees away from heat vents and other heat sources.

Remove the tree from your home when the needles are brittle or begin to fall off.

Use flameless candles when decorating for the holidays.

Make sure exit paths and exits are clear of holiday decorations and clutter.

Cooking for a holiday gathering? Never leave food cooking on the stove unattended.

Keep a timer with you when baking in the oven so you don’t lose track of time; check on items in the oven frequently.

Pick a tree stand that can hold the tree securely. The stand should hold enough water for two days.

Recycle any holiday lights that show signs of fraying, bare wires or other wear.

For more holiday fire safety tips, visit www.nfpa.org.