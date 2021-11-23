Officials remind people to plan a sober ride as holiday gatherings approach

From Nov. 24 through Dec. 31, extra law enforcement patrols will be out to identify impaired drivers.

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) is reminding Minnesotans to start planning their rides to and from holiday gatherings as it rolls out a statewide campaign to curb impaired driving.

From Wednesday, Nov. 24 through Dec. 31, extra patrols will be out to identify drivers under the influence of alcohol or other substances that could cause impairment on the road. DPS says it's not just alcohol: Prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs like some cold and allergy medications can also lead to impaired driving.

“Let’s make sure we are creating positive memories this holiday season by making smart choices behind the wheel," said Mike Hanson, Office of Traffic Safety director.

According to data from DPS, more than one of every five deaths on Minnesota roads is related to drunk driving. In the last five years, 397 deaths were found to be drunk-driving related — 79 of those in 2020 alone. Additionally, more than 1,500 people were arrested for driving drunk on the day before Thanksgiving last year.

"Make the decision to drive smart by planning a sober ride and not driving impaired under any substance,” Hanson said.

Officials say the two best ways to protect yourself from others who may be driving under the influence are to buckle up, and report impaired driving when you see it.