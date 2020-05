Police said there were no major injuries.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Crews responded to a high-rise fire in St. Paul Monday night.

Officials say the fire originated on the 11th floor of the Wilder Park Condominiums at around 8:45 p.m.

The building is located at 1181 Edgecumbe Road.

A KARE 11 photographer on the scene said the fire appears to be out as of 10 p.m.

