Officials search for 2 boaters after being thrown from boat in Washington County

Authorities say they've transitioned to a "recovery operation" after an extensive search of the area.

SCANDIA, Minn. — Washington County officials are searching for two boaters Friday afternoon after they were thrown from a boat on a lake in Washington County. Authorities say they've transitioned to a "recovery operation" after an extensive search of the area.

Officials say they were called to Big Marine Lake in Scandia just before 2 p.m. Friday on a report of a boater in distress.

Witnesses say that a boat with two men aboard was leaving from the landing when they appeared to lose control of the watercraft. Authorities say they believe the two men were thrown from the boat. When rescue crews arrived to the area, the two men were unaccounted for.

It's unknown if the boaters were wearing life preservers or what caused the boat to lose control.

MORE NEWS: Minneapolis recommends wearing masks indoors

Watch more local news: