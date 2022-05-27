Officials searching Dodge Nature Center for missing teen

Police say a 15-year-old boy was reported missing Friday afternoon in the area of Marie Avenue West and Delaware Avenue near the nature center.

WEST ST PAUL, Minn. — Officials are searching the Dodge Nature Center in West St. Paul for a missing teen police say has health issues.

According to the Mendota Heights Police Department, a 15-year-old boy was reported missing Friday afternoon in the area of Marie Avenue West and Delaware Avenue near the nature center.

Police are not asking for the public's assistance at this time, but said if anyone sees the teen in the area, call 911. The teen is described as a 15-year-old Hispanic male with dark hair, no shirt and light-colored pants. He may also have a blue backpack.

***MISSING PERSON*** We are currently working in the area of Dodge Nature Center in West St Paul off of Marie and... Posted by Mendota Heights Police Department on Friday, May 27, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updates as more information is gathered.

Watch more local news: