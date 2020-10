Officials say Andrea "Andi" Nyberg has dementia and was last seen driving a red 2004 Buick LeSabre and wearing an aqua London Fog rain coat.

MORA, Minn. — Authorities asking for assistance locating Andrea "Andi" Nyberg, 70, who was last seen around 5 p.m. Friday in Mora, Minnesota.

According to the Kanabec County Sheriff's Office, Nyberg has dementia and does not drive, but on Friday evening, she took the family car and hasn't been seen since.

Officials say Nyberg was driving a red 2004 Buick LeSabre and was wearing an aqua London Fog rain coat.