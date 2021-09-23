Officials seek help finding missing teen

Officials describe 14-year-old Cienna Azure-Descheuquette as 5-foot-5, 167 pounds with brown eyes and red/brown hair.

WILLMAR, Minn. — Officials are asking for help locating a 14-year-old girl, who has been missing since Sept. 11.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Cienna Azure-Descheuquette was last seen at a group home in Willmar, Minnesota. Officials describe Cienna as 5-foot-5, 167 pounds with brown eyes and red/brown hair.

Authorities say they believe Cienna left for St. Cloud with two other juvenile females, who have since been found. Minnesota BCA officials received information that Cienna could be headed to Idaho.