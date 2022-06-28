MISSING: Officials seek help locating 50-year-old Bemidji man

Nathan A. Pochardt was last known to be driving a maroon/burgundy colored 2005 GMC Sierra 1500 four-door pickup truck with Minnesota plates 387WHU.

BRAINERD, Minn. — Officials in northern Minnesota are asking for the public's help locating a vulnerable adult.

According to the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, 50-year-old Nathan A. Pochardt, of Bemidji, was reported missing Monday, June 27 at around 8 p.m. Officials say they consider Pochardt vulnerable "due to his current mental health and threats of suicide."

In a press release from the sheriff's office, officials said Pochardt was last known to be driving a maroon/burgundy colored 2005 GMC Sierra 1500 four-door pickup truck with Minnesota plates 387WHU.

Anyone with information about Pochardt's whereabouts should call 911 or the sheriff's office at 218-333-9111, and select option 2.

PRESS RELEASE... MISSING PERSON... Seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing, vulnerable adult male Beltrami... Posted by Beltrami County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, June 28, 2022

MORE NEWS: Seasonal worker shortage impacts Twin Cities parks

Watch more local news: