MISSING: Officials seek help locating 50-year-old Bemidji man

Nathan A. Pochardt was last known to be driving a maroon/burgundy colored 2005 GMC Sierra 1500 four-door pickup truck with Minnesota plates 387WHU.
Credit: Beltrami County Sheriff's Office

BRAINERD, Minn. — Officials in northern Minnesota are asking for the public's help locating a vulnerable adult.

According to the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, 50-year-old Nathan A. Pochardt, of Bemidji, was reported missing Monday, June 27 at around 8 p.m. Officials say they consider Pochardt vulnerable "due to his current mental health and threats of suicide."

In a press release from the sheriff's office, officials said Pochardt was last known to be driving a maroon/burgundy colored 2005 GMC Sierra 1500 four-door pickup truck with Minnesota plates 387WHU.

Anyone with information about Pochardt's whereabouts should call 911 or the sheriff's office at 218-333-9111, and select option 2.

