Officials seek public's assistance locating missing 93-year-old man

The Minnesota BCA says Roberto Sobalvarro was last seen about noon on Wednesday in the Elk River area. He's believed to be driving a black 2016 Volkswagen Jetta.
Credit: Minnesota BCA

ELK RIVER, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) is asking for the public's assistance locating a missing 93-year-old man who was last seen in the Elk River area.

Officials say Roberto Sobalvarro has been missing since about noon on Wednesday. He's 5-foot-7, 157 pounds and is believed to be driving a black 2016 Volkswagen Jetta with Minnesota plates MZR-928.

According to the BCA, Sobalvarro has dementia and has no cell phone. His direction of travel is unknown.

Anyone with information of Sobalvarro's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

