Officials seeking public's help locating missing man

LE SUEUR, Minn. — The Le Sueuer Police Department is asking for the public's help locating Lucas John Pfarr, who was last seen Tuesday, Aug. 11.

According to a post from the police department's Facebook page, Pfarr was last seen wearing blue jeans, leather work boots and a gray polo shirt.

Police say he is driving a tan 2000 Chevrolet Silverado single cab pickup truck with Minnesota license plates.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Le Sueur police at 507-665-3313.

