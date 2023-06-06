Officials ask for help locating missing 34-year-old St. Paul woman

ST PAUL, Minn. — Law enforcement is asking for the public's help locating a 34-year-old woman who has not been in contact with family in more than six weeks.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says the family of Manijeh "Mani" Starren is concerned after not hearing from her since April 21. She is believed to be on foot and her whereabouts are unknown.
Starren is described as 5-foot-10, 145 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes. She has an angel wings tattoo on her stomach with the initials "MS" and a heart. Starren also has a lifeline tattoo on her shoulder and a mountain tattoo with the words "KEEP Going" on her arm.
Anyone who sees Manijeh Starren or knows her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the St. Paul Police Department at 651-291-1111.
