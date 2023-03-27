Officials shut down Highway 62 near MSP Airport

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, traffic was shut down in both directions near South 34th Avenue.

MINNEAPOLIS — Officials have shut down Highway 62 in south Minneapolis after a crash involving a Minnesota State Patrol vehicle early Monday morning near South 34th Avenue.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, traffic is shut down in both directions as of 4:45 a.m. Monday. Officials say the highway is expected to remain closed until around 7 a.m.

The State Patrol is calling it an injury crash, but it's unclear how many were injured or how serious the injuries are. The State Patrol cruiser involved appeared to have heavy front-end damage, according to a KARE 11 crew at the scene.

*This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

Watch more local news: